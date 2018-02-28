Snow delays start to third day of Formula One testing

Formula One's official website confirmed that the start of action on the track near Barcelona was delayed "indefinitely", saying there could be no start "until visibility improves and the medical helicopter is able to fly."

Snow was expected to continue falling throughout the morning, with temperatures dropping to around freezing before picking up later.

The snow had already cut short Tuesday's action, after Sebastian Vettel registered the fastest time in his new Ferrari, ahead of Valtteri Bottas of arch-rival Mercedes.