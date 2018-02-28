UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban

Nasri, 30, had appealed to UEFA for a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) following a multi-vitamin intravenous booster he received at a Los Angeles clinic in 2016.



That was rejected last March, as was an appeal in December to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.



However, he still has the right to appeal against his ban, UEFA said.



The method is on the World Anti-doping Agency's prohibited list and carries a maximum ban of four years.

Nasri is currently without a club having left Turkish side Antalyaspor by mutual consent last month.



The doping affair started when a Los Angeles clinic called Drip Doctors tweeted the fact they had treated Nasri with an intravenous vitamin booster whilst the player was on holiday there.