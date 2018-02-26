Halep returns to world number one without playing

Halep elected to skip last week's tournament in Dubai to protect an injury Wozniacki was also out of action - and the Dane saw more points drop off to lose top spot as a result.

The beaten Australian Open finalist Halep has a best 7,965 points with Wozniacki, winner in Melbourne, next on 7,525.

Petra Kvitova continued her comeback from a hand injury sustained in a 2016 knife attack by gaining another place to ninth.

WTA top 10 as of February 26 (previous ranking in parenthesis):

1. (2) Simona Halep, Romania, 7,965 points

2. (1) Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 7,525

3. (3) Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 6,175

4. (4) Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 5,480

5. (5) Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 5,080

6. (6) Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 5,000

7. (7) Caroline Garcia, France, 4,625

8. (8) Venus Williams, United States, 4,277

9. (10) Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 3,086

10.(9) Angelique Kerber, Germany, 3,055