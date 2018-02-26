Man City hammer Arsenal to win first trophy of Guardiola era

Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva were all on the scoresheet as City lifted the trophy for the fifth time -- only Liverpool have won it more.



It was a stirring response from the Premier League leaders after their bid for a historic quadruple came to an end with a shock FA Cup defeat to League One Wigan on Monday.



"It's important," said Guardiola. "We're so happy, and a big congratulation to all of Manchester City, and our fans. This trophy is for Manchester City and not for me.



"The first half we were not good, there were a lot of mistakes. In the second half we played with a lot more courage and personality -- we were outstanding."

City's first goal, in the first half, came in unlikely circumstances for a side lauded for their slick passing style.



A long punt upfield from goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was controlled by Sergio Aguero, who coolly lifted the ball over a helpless David Ospina in the Arsenal goal.

Captain Kompany doubled the lead in the second half with just over half an hour to go and Silva put the game out of the reach of Arsene Wenger's team.



The runaway Premier League leaders will be hoping to use the victory as a springboard to greater glory as the season approaches its final stretch but defeat for Wenger means he has never lifted the League Cup.