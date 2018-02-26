Two Koreas march apart as Winter Olympics close

At a colourful and cold ceremony, Ivanka Trump sat near to a blacklisted North Korean general and Russian competitors trooped in without their banned flag.



Unlike the Games' opening, the North and South Korean athletes marched separately and waving their national flags, although some North Koreans held the blue-and-white Korean Unification emblem.



After a successful drone display -- following an aborted attempt at the opening ceremony, where recorded images were broadcast instead -- International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach handed out medals from the final day.



Topless Tongan cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua made a cameo appearance, greased in his trademark coconut oil, before Bach declared the Games -- one of the coldest on record -- closed.

"The Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 are the Games of new horizons," he added.



Winter Olympics legend Marit Bjoergen won the final gold of Pyeongchang in the women's 30km cross country on Sunday -- putting Norway top of the table over Germany, on overall medals won.

It was a fitting send-off for the Games and for Bjoergen, 37, who completes her Olympic career with a record-breaking 15 medals and was one of the stars of the 16 days of competition.



Other highlights included snowboard golds for America's Chloe Kim, 17, and Shaun White, and the men's and women's figure skating titles brilliantly won by Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu and 15-year-old Alina Zagitova of Russia.

French biathlete Martin Fourcade and Norwegian cross country skier Johannes Klaebo both won three gold medals, and Canadian figure skater Eric Radford became the first openly gay male Winter Olympics champion.



The joints Korean hockey team didn't win a game, but the symbolic gesture was warmly welcomed -- and vocally supported by the North's immaculately drilled female cheering squad.

Germany and Norway both finished on 14 golds, but the Norwegians took top spot with their record 39 medals overall to Germany's 31. Canada were third with 11 golds, while hosts South Korea are seventh.



Although they didn't get to wave their flag at the closing ceremony, it was a triumphant day for Russia after their men's hockey team beat Germany in the final -- and then defiantly sung their national anthem on the ice.

Russia sent 168 athletes to compete as neutrals after Russia's national Olympic committee was banned for mass doping. However, two of the competitors failed drugs test.



Attention now turns to Tokyo, host of the 2020 Summer Olympics, while the Winter Games also stays in Asia with Beijing holding the next edition in 2022.