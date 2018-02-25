Zidane hails selfless Ronaldo after Benzema penalty gesture

Zidane restored Gareth Bale to the starting XI to reunite the 'BBC' front line of the Welshman, Ronaldo and Benzema, and all three scored in a confident display at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Ronaldo, whose first goal was created by a magnificent Benzema flick, stood aside in the 89th minute to allow the Frenchman to convert only his fourth league goal of the season.



"The gesture of Cristiano is very important," said Zidane. "After the game he played, Karim just needed to score a goal.



"He (Ronaldo) had opportunities, he scored twice. After there is this gesture of Cristiano for Karim.

"This proves that between them, there is a good atmosphere, a good relationship, and to win and continue what we're doing, it's super important."



The reigning champions' title hopes are all but over, with Real 11 points adrift of leaders Barcelona in third, but a run of four straight wins has ended any worries of missing out on a Champions League spot.

"Confidence returns from playing these kinds of matches," added Zidane.



"After our match against PSG (3-1 win in Champions League), we've been doing much better, maybe there was a missing part or something like that."

Zidane brought Bale back into the starting XI after dropping him to the bench for the midweek victory over Leganes, but 'BBC' were left frustrated for much of the first half.



The deadlock was finally broken shortly before the interval, as Benzema's delightful flick found Ronaldo, who duly drilled the ball into the corner.

The Portuguese forward's return to top form has been key to Real's climb up the table, with the opening goal his 13th in the league this season.