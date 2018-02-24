Increased chance of Qatar losing 2022 World Cup, U.S or U.K. a possible host

Knowledgeable sources revealed that the 2018 World Cup would be held in Russia despite many doubts surrounding the host. In contrast, Qatar is threatened to lose the position as a host to the event in 2022 as, according to sources, the FIFA will reconsider Qatar’s hosting and take the appropriate decision at the end of next summer.

Quoting the sources, Focus Magazine said that many scandals have gone viral on hosting of World Cup by Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022, due to which FIFA has recently changed the hosting procedures and will open voting for the procedure before all 211 member countries of the International Football Association.



In the vote when Russia and Qatar won the right to host the games, only 24 members were entitled to cast their votes before the previous Executive Committee. But, due to issues related to impartiality and transparency in this case, it now appears that many serious consequences will emerge, Focus added.

It is noteworthy that there has been a lot of talk in the sports circles, where there is a threat to withdraw the hosting of the 2022 World Cup from Qatar. These conversations have been repeatedly echoed due to the conflict in the region, as Qatar was cut adrift by its Gulf neighbours and Egypt, who imposed an economic blockade on Qatar last summer.

According to the media surrounding the sport, Qatar will lose the right to broadcast the 2018 World Cup. Moreover, as the sources suggest, the United States or England will be the possible host of the 2022 tournament.

FIFA will make its decision at the end of next summer due to the presence of evidence indicating the purchase of votes by Qatar. "Unfortunately, there is a bad past, we have to learn from that and focus on the next," FIFA president said during the announcement of the results of the 2018 World Cup teams which will participate in the event. "Now we will have an unparalleled World Cup tournament in Russia, 2020,” he added.

Qatar has been receiving sharp criticism since September 2010. In the past, a month- long investigation led by former chairman of the FIFA ethics committee, Michael Garcia, was conducted at which time many suspicious details emerged.