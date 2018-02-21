Mueller shines as Bayern thrash 10-man Besiktas

Disaster struck for Besiktas after just 16 minutes at Munich's Allianz Arena when Domagoj Vida was sent off for bringing down Lewandowski as the Poland striker was through on goal.



Besiktas held firm until just before half-time when Bayern captain Mueller scored from close range.



The floodgates opened after the break at Munich's Allianz Arena as Kingsley Coman struck before Mueller poached his second.



Bayern claimed their fourth on 79 minutes when Lewandowski pounced on a rebound after defender Mats Hummels's long-range shot was parried.

Mueller then weighed in with an assist to set up Lewandowski for the fifth just before the final whistle.



"The most important thing was to get a good result and the red card helped, even if we couldn't make much headway in the first half," said Mueller as Bayern claimed their 14th win in a row.

"That changed -- thank God -- in the second half, we were much more aggressive in attack and we made the extra man count."



Besiktas, making their debut in the knock-out stages of the Champions League, face a near impossible task in the return leg in Istanbul on March 14 if they are to prolong their European adventure.

Bayern made a bright start when Coman's curling shot forced Besiktas goalkeeper Fabri into a save on nine minutes, Joshua Kimmich's free-kick was then headed wide by Arturo Vidal.



But Besiktas were the architects of their own downfall as a poor pass from skipper Atiba Hutchinson was snapped up by Lewandowski, who was sent tumbling by last man Vida as he closed in on goal.

Despite the dismissal of the Croatia defender, Bayern initially struggled to make the advantage count as the Besiktas defence, marshalled by Portugal veteran centre-back Pepe, refused to buckle.