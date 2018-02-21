FIFA World Cup ball contains NFC chip

According to FIFA, the Adidas Telstar 18 features a near-field communication (NFC) chip. When the ball is tapped by a smartphone, it shows users personalized content. This feature is designed for consumer use and not World Cup matches.



The Telstar 18 is also made up of six thermally bonded panels, each layered with a 3D-textured surface. This is said to provide players with greater control in different weather conditions.



The ball's design is based on the iconic black and white Telstar ball from the 1970 World Cup ball.