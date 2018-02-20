Red Bull launch new car ahead of F1 season

The main changes to this year's model, the RB14, are the introduction of the protective halo and new exclusion zones that effectively remove wings at the rear.



"Installing the Halo has been a challenge -- mostly in terms of building a chassis strong enough to accommodate it and pass a brutal homologation test -– but the rest of the regs have been comparatively stable," Red Bull said in a statement.



"That's the primary reason we're able to launch earlier than usual."



The car was presented with a temporary black and blue paint scheme, with the team's official racing livery set to be revealed at next week's testing sessions in Barcelona.

The Renault-powered cars will again be driven by Dutchman Max Verstappen and Australia's Daniel Ricciardo, who took the new model for a spin at Silverstone on Monday.



The Milton Keynes-based Austrian manufacturer had in previous years delayed their car launch until just before the start of testing to maximise the time for development.

The first of two four-day pre-season testing sessions starts in Barcelona next Monday.