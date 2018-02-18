Last-gasp Lewandowski penalty rescues Bayern at Wolfsburg

With Bayern hosting Besiktas in the last 16, first leg of the Champions League on Tuesday, they rested several stars and were almost made to pay.



Wolfsburg striker Daniel Didavi gave the hosts an early lead while Bayern winger Arjen Robben had a second-half penalty saved.



However, Sandro Wagner headed Bayern level in the 64th minute before substitute Lewandowski hit the winning penalty in injury time.



The win stretched Bayern's runaway lead to 21 points as they steam towards a sixth straight title.

"This will to win games, even though it does not seem to be exciting at the top (of the table), makes it fun. This team is just awesome," said Bayern captain Thomas Mueller.



Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes named a weakened team with David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich, Mueller and Lewandowski starting on the bench.

Wolfsburg profited from Bayern's slow start after only eight minutes when Yunus Malli's cross was headed home by Didavi.



Bayern winger Franck Ribery was then booked when the video referee spotted he had swatted Renato Steffen in the face in a challenge for the ball.

It was 1-0 at the break, but Bayern were awarded a penalty when Steffen barged over Corentin Tolisso in the area on 53 minutes.



Steffen was booked for his furious protest, but Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels palmed Robben's spot-kick onto the post.

Bayern drew level when Robben's cross was met in the middle by Wagner -- Lewandowski's back-up -- to head home on 64 minutes.



Heynckes responded by bringing on Mueller, Alaba and Lewandowski in the final half an hour.

When Germany Under-19 international Gian-Luca Itter pulled Robben back in the area, the referee pointed to the spot.



Casteels got a glove to the ball, but Lewandowski claimed his 20th league goal this season with the last-gasp penalty.