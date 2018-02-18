Federer on top of the world and into Rotterdam final

The 36-year-old Federer racked up his 14th win from 15 matches with 33-year-old Seppi, the world number 81 who had enjoyed a memorable week by reaching the semi-finals as a 'lucky loser'.



Top-seeded Federer will face Grigor Dimitrov in Sunday's final.



Dimitrov, the second seed, advanced to the semi-finals when Belgian opponent David Goffin was forced to retire after injuring his eye when the ball flew off his own racquet.



Dimitrov was leading 6-3, 0-1 at the time.