Allegri irritated by criticism as Juve fail to kill off Spurs

"If anyone thought that Juventus would win 4-0 this evening he was way off track," blasted Allegri, after his more experienced side threw away a dream start with two Gonzalo Higuain goals inside ten minutes to end with a 2-2 draw in front of their frustrated fans at the Allianz Stadium.



"The Champions League is a dream and an objective, but winning it is not easy. I think people have lost some objectivity here. Juve play to win, but they are not the favourites. You can't reach the final every year," said Allegri.



Higuain got the first goal after 73 seconds, and minutes later added a second from the spot after Ben Davies' foul on Federico Bernardeschi.



But Harry Kane revived Spurs hopes after half an hour, with his seventh goal in the competition this season, rounding flattened goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Higuain missed a second penalty before the break following Serge Aurier's reckless challenge on Douglas Costa to keep the English side in the game.



Christian Eriksen scored Tottenham's second goal from a free-kick after centre-back Giorgio Chiellini fouled Dele Alli, sending it low past a wrong-footed Buffon, leaving all to play for in Wembley on March 7.

"It's like we lost 8-0 -- good doctors are needed, not one, but many very, very good," Allegri berated journalists at the post-match press conference.



"Football is like this, we went from 3-0 to 2-1, we had a 3-1 penalty and instead Tottenham equalised 2-2," explained Allegri of the game. "I believe the lads are putting in a fantastic season, but that's a long way off thinking they can win a last 16 match by a 3-0 scoreline."