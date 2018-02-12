Newcastle rock Manchester United, Liverpool sink Saints

United's second defeat in their last three Premier League games leaves them 16 points behind leaders Manchester City.



Jose Mourinho's second placed side, beaten by Tottenham in their last away game, were rarely at their best at St James' Park and paid the price in the 65th minute.



United defender Chris Smalling was booked for needlessly diving inside his own half and from the resulting Jonjo Shelvey free-kick, Dwight Gayle latched onto a header and played a backheel towards Ritchie.



His run was completely untracked by United's sloppy defence and the Newcastle winger fired low past David De Gea.

Mourinho responded by pulling off Paul Pogba after another underwhelming display from the France midfielder.



And United should have equalised soon after, but when Newcastle failed to clear a corner, Anthony Martial saw two shots blocked on the line by Gayle.

"Newcastle fought like animals, I hope they take that as a compliment. The gods of football were on their side," Mourinho said.



"It wasn't going to happen for us today. Newcastle gave what they have, that's a beautiful thing in football.

"We made a defensive mistake and when they are in front they had only one thing in mind and gave their lives to keep a clean sheet."



Newcastle had kicked off in the relegation zone, but a first win in five league games -- their first success against United since 2013 -- lifts them to 13th place.