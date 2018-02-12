Klopp grateful for 'fantastic' Firmino, Salah

Salah teed up Firmino to open the scoring with his 20th goal of the season after just six minutes, before the Brazilian returned the favour with a stunning backheeled pass for Salah to slot home just before half-time.



Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero furthered their cases to win the golden boot by downing Arsenal and Leicester respectively on Saturday.



But Salah is now just one behind Kane and has one more than the Argentine with 22 Premier League goals in a prolific first season at Anfield.



"I really think Aguero and Kane and a few others are realy good players as well, but our boys are important for us," said Klopp.

"I love their skills and attitude, but their work rate is outstanding.



"Both get the profit from our style of play. We play in the areas they like to have the balls, but in this strong league you cannot be third without fantastic players."

Much of the attention before kick-off at St Mary's was focused on Virgil van Dijk's return just weeks after he became the world's most expensive defender by becoming Liverpool's latest signing from Southampton in a £75 million move.



However, the Dutchman couldn't have wished for a more straightfoward 90 minutes as he shrugged off the boos of the home fans to record a first clean sheet and Premier League win in a Liverpool shirt.

"He did really well," added Klopp. "He coped with the situation fantastic. We had a little talk before the game but I didn't want to make him nervous if he isn't nervous (and) obviously he wasn't.



"I understand everything in football. The crowd is there to make life difficult but I don't think it was too difficult for him."