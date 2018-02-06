Watford thrashing piles pressure on Chelsea boss Conte

Goals from Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra in the final six minutes handed Watford a welcome first win in six games to move the Hornets six points clear of the relegation zone.

Chelsea, beaten 3-0 at home by Bournemouth on their last outing, had already been reduced to 10 men by Tiemoue Bakayoko's first-half red card before Troy Deeney's penalty put Watford in front just before the break.



Eden Hazard's brilliant strike eight minutes from time briefly handed the visitors hope, but they remain fourth, just a point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, with Conte's chances of remaining in charge for the rest of the season under the spotlight.

"I work every day and I give 120 percent, if this is enough, okay, otherwise the club can take a decision, but I'm not worried," said Conte.

"(There is)great disappointment for sure because I think our performance was very poor. We started very badly and without personality. We played with fear."



Conte insisted ahead of the match he intended to see out his contract to 2019 despite a series of complaints this season over his lack of influence over the club's recruitment strategy.



The Italian once again named a side without a recognised striker with new signing Olivier Giroud only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench in the absence of Alvaro Morata due to a back injury.



A makeshift front three of Hazard, Pedro Rodriguez and Willian struggled to get involved as Watford dominated on new boss Javi Gracia's home bow.



"It is an unforgettable night," said Gracia. "A great victory and a great match. I am very proud of my players today.



"The match changed after the sending-off, but I am happy for all the match not only after the sending-off.



"I don't think we have only a good result because Chelsea played with 10 players."

Watford had a series of chances to go in front as Chelsea started slowly with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Deulofeu and Deeney failing to hit the target.