Napoli stay top as Higuain hits hat-trick in seven-goal Juventus rout

Juventus were 4-0 up by half-time after Alex Sandro opened the scoring on nine minutes in Turin with a quick-fire Khedira brace and a Miralem Pjanic goal burying an overwhelmed Sassuolo who are rooted in 15th position.

Argentine ace Higuain dominated the second half with a hat-trick in a 20-minute spell to bring his league tally to 13.

But Napoli replied with goals in either half from Dries Mertens and Marek Hamsik keeping Maurizio Sarri's side one point ahead of the six-time defending champions.

"We cannot afford any slip-ups with Napoli having an extraordinary championship. It was important to win today so we could definitively break away from the chasing pack," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"Many players are beginning to reach their peak."

The only bad news for Juventus was Blaise Matuidi picking up a muscular injury which Allegri said should keep the French international out of the Champions League clash against Tottenham on February 13.

In Naples, Mertens opened the scoring after 20 minutes at neighbouring Benevento with a magnificent lob from a tight angle, but the Belgian limped off with an ankle injury in the final minutes of the game.

Slovak Hamsik doubled their lead just after the break, meeting Jose Callejon's low cross for his 118th goal for the club.

Benevento had a few chances and were even awarded a penalty for a Kalidou Koulibaly tackle, only for it to be revoked by the video assistant referee (VAR) because of an earlier offside.

"We suffered at the start, but then broke the deadlock with a great goal from Dries Mertens," said Napoli skipper Hamsik.

"Once we went 2-0 up, we tried to slow it down a bit and control the game.

"We're not afraid of anyone, as we must only focus on our own results."