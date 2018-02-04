Egyptian sporting club shows fencing dominance at AWST

During the fencing matches

Held under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation (SWSF), the tournament has seen the Egyptian club in a class of its own, through Mariam Al Zuhairi, who won the Individual Open Foil category, Nardeen Ihab Shawki, winner of the Individual Open Epee, Sara Tamer Nono, with a silver in the same category and Nourhan Osama Dosouki with a bronze to round off an outstanding 1,2,3 on the podium.



In the Individual Open Foil category. Emirati Latifa Salem Al Hosani from the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club won silver, while Bahrain’s Maram Mohammed Abdul Rasool and Maha Al Dosari from the Al Halah Club claimed the bronze medals.



In the Women’s Individual Open Epee, Algerian Yusra Zabouk from Mouloudia Club shared third place with Egypt’s Dosouki.



The competition took place on Saturday at the Gymnasium of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, and on Sunday the fencing continues with the Women’s Team Open Foil and the Women’s Team Open Epee.



AWST 2018 is the fourth – and largest – edition of the tournament. Themed ‘The World Is Your Court – Together Victorious’, AWST is hosting 68 clubs from 16 countries and 1,000 athletes and administrative personnel taking part. The event runs until February 12 and consists of nine disciplines, namely; basketball, volleyball, table tennis, fencing, archery, shooting, athletics, show-jumping and for the very first time Karate.