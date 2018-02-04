Ribery among scorers as Bayern march on in Bundesliga

After a sluggish first half-hour, the veteran Frenchman put Bayern ahead on 33 minutes. Picking up a poorly cleared corner on the edge of the box, he released a fizzing half-volley to score only his second league goal of the season.



James Rodriguez then doubled the lead just before half-time, elegantly bringing the ball down on his chest before volleying it past Robin Zentner.

"We were exhausted at the end," Bayern centre-back Mats Hummels told Sky Sport. "Mainz passed the ball well, but we deserved to win."

The win means that Bayern are now 18 points clear of Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig at the top of the table.

English forward Ademola Lookman scored a late winner on his Bundesliga debut as Leipzig beat Borussia Moenchengladbach to return to the top four.

In a scrappy game on Saturday evening, Lookman came off the bench to score after joining on loan from Everton on deadline day, squeezing the ball past Tobias Sippel to secure victory in the 89th minute.

"He showed straight away that he has quality in one-on-one situations," said Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl of Lookman. "That was a really important win for us."

Victory saw Leipzig move up to third, drawing level on points with Bayer Leverkusen, who laboured to a 0-0 draw with Freiburg.

Lucas Alario hit the post for Leverkusen early in the game, but there were more yellow cards than chances, as seven players were booked and Freiburg once again frustrated a top team.

"It was a heated game," Leverkusen's Julian Brandt told Sky. "We knew in advance that it wouldn't be easy to come to Freiburg."