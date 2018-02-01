Sports court lifts life bans of 28 Russians accused of doping

Sport's top court ruled there was "insufficient" evidence that the athletes had benefited from a system of state-sponsored doping at the last Winter Games, hosted by Russia.

CAS said in its judgement: "In 28 cases, the evidence collected was found to be insufficient to establish that an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) was committed by the athletes concerned."

It added: "The evidence put forward by the IOC in relation to this matter did not have the same weight in each individual case."

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said he was "very glad" about the ruling.