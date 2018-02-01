Mourinho laments 'ridiculous' start as Spurs stun United

Christian Eriksen fired Spurs into the lead after just 11 seconds before an own-goal from United defender Phil Jones secured victory for the home side before the break.

Defeat left United second in the table but a huge 15 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

In the Premier League era, Eriksen's express finish is tied for second-quickest with a Mark Viduka effort for Leeds against Charlton in 2001.

Only Ledley King's 10-second goal for Tottenham against Bradford in 2000 and Alan Shearer's after the same time for Newcastle against Manchester City in 2003 are ahead of Eriksen and Viduka.

"It's a performance that starts with a ridiculous goal. That goal after a few seconds has a big influence in the game because Tottenham can play the way they like to play," United manager Mourinho told the BBC.