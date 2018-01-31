Man City seal Laporte deal, Aubameyang arrives at Arsenal

Premier League Leaders City are reported to have paid a club record £57 million ($80 million, 65 million euros) for Athletic Bilbao defender Laporte, eclipsing the £55 million they paid for Kevin De Bruyne in 2015.

The 23-year-old is also the second most expensive defender in history behind Virgil van Dijk, who cost Liverpool £75 million from Southampton earlier this month.

Last week, Alexis Sanchez signed for Manchester United from Arsenal in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and with the clock ticking, it appears Arsene Wenger will land Aubameyang to boost his forward options.

"I am very happy to be here," Laporte said in a statement on Manchester City's website. "City are a club with a lot of ambition and they are one of the best teams in Europe.

"I am looking forward to working under Pep Guardiola and trying to help the club to achieve success."

City boss Guardiola said Laporte was ready to play straight away but may need time to adapt to the Premier League.

"He's fit, he's been playing the last period," Guardiola told reporters. "Of course he has to adapt because the Premier League is special in many senses.

"He is intelligent; he will read what is the situation. Even for English players, when they come into the Premier League it's always a little bit tough. We will be patient because he doesn't come for three months, he comes for five years."

Guardiola has now spent more than £200 million on reinforcing his defence, bringing in Laporte alongside Benjamin Mendy (£52m), John Stones (£47.5m) and Kyle Walker (£45m).