Tim Cahill returns to Millwall ahead of World Cup

Cahill, who quit Melbourne City in December after rarely featuring in the starting line-up since joining the A-League side in 2016, played a key role in helping Australia qualify for Russia 2018.

"I'm really happy. I've had a great career as a footballer, but to come here now at this stage of my career, with eyes on a World Cup place, it's such a professional environment," Cahill told Millwall's website on Monday.

"The romance of the story is definitely not lost on me. I've always said that if I came back to England, I'd come home."

Cahill is Australia's most prolific international scorer with 50 goals and is seeking to represent his country for a fourth-consecutive World Cup in June-July.

The 38-year-old will join Millwall's squad for the rest of the 2017-18 season, which ends in early May ahead of the play-offs.