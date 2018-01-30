Tim Cahill returns to Millwall ahead of World Cup

Sharjah24 – AFP: Veteran Socceroo Tim Cahill has rejoined former club Millwall on a short-term deal, the English Championship side said, as the striker looks for more game time to secure his spot in the World Cup squad.

Cahill, who quit Melbourne City in December after rarely featuring in the starting line-up since joining the A-League side in 2016, played a key role in helping Australia qualify for Russia 2018.

"I'm really happy. I've had a great career as a footballer, but to come here now at this stage of my career, with eyes on a World Cup place, it's such a professional environment," Cahill told Millwall's website on Monday. 

"The romance of the story is definitely not lost on me. I've always said that if I came back to England, I'd come home."

Cahill is Australia's most prolific international scorer with 50 goals and is seeking to represent his country for a fourth-consecutive World Cup in June-July.

The 38-year-old will join Millwall's squad for the rest of the 2017-18 season, which ends in early May ahead of the play-offs.