Federer on Nadal's heels in rankings

Nadal, who was knocked out in the quarter-finals in Melbourne, has 9,760 points with Federer on 9,605.

Marin Cilic, who took Federer to five sets in the final, moves up three places to a career-high ranking of third.

Chung Hyeon is rewarded for his surprise run to the semi-finals with a 29-place leap to 29th in the world.

Rankings on January 10:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,760 points



2. Roger Federer (SUI) 9,605



3. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4,960 (+3)

4. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4,630 (-1)

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,610 (-1)

6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,060 (-1)

7. David Goffin (BEL) 3,460

8. Jack Sock (USA) 2,880 (+1)

9. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 2,815 (+1)

10. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,705 (+1)