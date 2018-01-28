Bayern roar back to floor Hoffenheim

Bayern have won 18 of their last 19 games and are 16 points clear in the table.

However, a dreadful start left Bayern 2-0 down at home -- the first time that has happened in the Bundesliga since January 1977 -- after just 12 minutes.

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich brought down Serge Gnabry, who returns to Bayern next season when his loan spell at Hoffenheim ends, in the area with two minutes gone and the referee pointed to the spot.

Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich saved Gnabry's spot kick only for Mark Uth to tap home the rebound with three minutes gone.

Bayern's fortunes dived further when Jerome Boateng's poor pass was snapped up by Gnabry who drove the ball into the bottom left-hand corner.

However, Bayern were level with 25 minutes gone.

Lewandowski began the charge by tapping home Kimmich's shot and Boateng made amends by heading home to make the score 2-2 at the break.

Kingsley Coman gave Bayern the lead for the first time with an hour gone before Arturo Vidal headed the fourth on 66 minutes.

To compound Hoffenheim's misery, their ex-striker Sandro Wagner scored his first Bayern goal on 90 minutes to complete the comeback.



We were asleep at the start - we weren't aggressive enough and gave them too much ball," said Boateng.

"But we reacted really well and deserved the win."