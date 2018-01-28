Wozniacki title win sheds weight of grand slam expectation

Melbourne (dpa) - Caroline Wozniacki's Australian Open trophy will no doubt be one of her most memorable items of silverware when she looks back on her career in years to come.

More than a decade after debuting on the WTA circuit, the 27-year-old finally has a grand slam title to her name, after she beat Simona Halep 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-4 on Saturday night.

"Honestly, I think that's one of the most positive things about all of this," the 27-year-old admitted, shortly after beating the Romanian. "I'm never going to get that question again.

"I'm just waiting for the question, 'When are you going to win the second one?'"

A teenage star, Wozniacki claimed the world's top ranking in 2010 and again in 2011, holding it for a total of 67 weeks. But her last time at the summit was seven long years ago, half a lifetime in a tennis career.

With the win on Saturday, she'll also move back to world number one, from Monday onwards.

"Right now I'm just happy I have this one, and I'm going to really enjoy this moment," she said, before packing her bags for St Petersburg, where she has promised to compete as scheduled next week on the Tour.

Wozniacki had some lucky moments during the Melbourne fortnight to earn the biggest success of her career. A turning point was saving two match points in the second round last week against world number 119 Jana Fett to stay alive in the tournament.