Halep defeats Kerber to set up Melbourne final with Wozniacki

Halep, ranked number one but without a grand slam title, will be facing an opponent in a similar situation: Wozniacki will also be looking for her first major after booking the title match 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) over Belgian Els Mertens.



The winner of the contest will hold the number one ranking from Monday.



Halep saved two Kerber match points in dramatic fashion while her German opponent did the same in the struggle lasting for two hours, 20 minutes.



Halep is into her first Melbourne final after losing Roland Garros finals in 2014 and 2017.

Germany's Kerber, the 2016 Melbourne trophyholder, had 33 winners to 50 for Halep, who broke on nine of 22 chances and dropped her own serve seven times.