Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to reach League Cup final

A goalless first leg of the semi-final left it all to play for at the Emirates Stadium and Eden Hazard put Chelsea in front after just seven minutes.



Antonio Ruediger's own goal five minutes later drew the hosts level and Granit Xhaka won it from close range in the second half.



Arsenal will face Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on February 25.



It will be their eighth appearance in the final and their first since losing to Birmingham City in 2011.

"We have some time to prepare for the game," manager Arsene Wenger, who's never won the League Cup, told Sky Sports. "We're happy to bring our fans to Wembley.



"We've been there a few times now and we're happy to be going there again," he added.

Chelsea made a fast start as Hazard was played in by Pedro and coolly slotted past David Ospina from near the penalty spot.



Arsenal grabbed a fortunate equalizer moment later when Nacho Monreal's header from a corner deflected off both Marcos Alonso and Ruediger past the helpless Willy Caballero.

Ruediger was unlucky once again as the Gunners took the lead on the hour. Alexandre Lacazette's cross from the right hit the Chelsea defender and went straight towards Xhaka, who poked it past Caballero.



Caballero then kept Chelsea alive with a leg save against Alex Iwobi but the Blues were unable to get the goal to force extra time.

"My thought is one of disappointment," Blues manager Antonio Conte said.



"I'm pleased with the effort of my players, we tried to reach the final. We were unlucky because of two deflections." he added.

"It's a pity because we had a good run in this competition."