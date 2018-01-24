Another British ambush lurks for Cilic in Open semi

The six-seeded Croat was the beneficiary when world No.1 Rafael Nadal retired injured for only the second time in his 264 Grand Slam matches in the fifth set of their titanic quarter-final Tuesday.

It opened the door for the 2014 US Open champion to make his fifth Grand Slam semi-final, in sharp contrast to Kyle Edmund who is in his first after an extraordinary run in Melbourne.

Edmund, ranked 49, is the only British man in this year's field after five-time finalist Murray's injury withdrawal before the tournament.

The introverted 23-year-old Yorkshireman is only the fourth British man to get this far in Melbourne following his upset of world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov in the quarters.

He has kept a lid on his expectations during his mind-whirring charge through the field, but has impressed with his penetrative serve and booming forehand during his giant-killing run.

"I don't think about I'm going to win it. I think the next match is in my head. I believe I can win that, like the last one and every match," Edmund said.

"I've gone in there knowing where my game is at, knowing what I want to do on court, not taking anything for granted.

"I go in there, do what I need to do, play my game as best as I can, then move on to the next one. Match by match, that's key for me really, not thinking too far ahead."

But Edmund dropped his inscrutable guard when he described his feelings of reaching the last four at a Grand Slam after mastering Dimitrov.

"I am loving it right now, just the way I'm playing," he said.

"I'm 23 years old, my first Grand Slam semi-final. For the first time I played on one of the biggest courts in the world and to beat a quality of player like Grigor.

"They're great feelings. You don't obviously play in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam every day."

He will fancy his chances against Cilic, despite losing his only match to him in two sets in Shanghai last year.

"Really I can go out there and do my best. I'm in a good place," he said.