Britain's Edmund subdues Dimitrov to reach semis

The South Africa-born 23-year-old, playing in his first grand slam quarter-final, showed no nerves as he blazed away with his fearsome forehand to subdue a jaded-looking Dimitrov.



Edmund crunched 46 winners to Dimitrov’s 32 on a packed Rod Laver Arena sprinkled with vocal fans of both players.



There were nerves as Edmund served for victory but he held firm to become only the sixth British player to make a grand slam semi-final in the professional era.



Not only that but he began the tournament as the only British man in the draw after five-times Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray withdrew to have surgery on his injured hip.