Man City into first final of Guardiola era

Guardiola's runaway Premier League leaders, eyeing an unprecedented season quadruple given they also remain involved in both the FA Cup and Champions League, won 3-2 on the night for a 5-3 aggregate win over the Championship side.



They kicked off with a narrow advantage at Ashton Gate after a 2-1 first-leg win at the Etihad Stadium.



But goals either side of half-time from Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero effectively saw Manchester City to a win on Tuesday and success over over the two legs as they reached their first final under former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager Guardiola.



Bristol City were undaunted, however, with Marlon Pack pulling a goal back in the 64th minute before Aden Flint scored deep into stoppage time.

However, there was still time for Kevin De Bruyne to round off the scoring for Manchester City.



Guardiola's men will now face the winners of Wednesday's Emirates Stadium semi-final between their Premier League Rivals Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley on February 25, with the two London clubs deadlocked at 0-0 after a first-leg stalemate.

"We are so happy to be there, to reach this final," Guardiola, whose debut season as City boss last term saw him end a campaign without a trophy for the first time in his managerial career, told Sky Sports.



"We played an amazing game until 2-0 and then we lost control, these type of games never end until the end.

"This is a lesson for next weekend in Cardiff in the FA Cup and especially for the Champions League," the Spaniard warned.