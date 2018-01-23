Sanchez signs for Man Utd, Mkhitaryan joins Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez

The 29-year-old Chile striker, who came close to joining Manchester City last summer, has signed what is believed to be a four-and-a-half-year contract that will make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.



It has been widely reported that Sanchez will earn a pre-tax salary of £500,000 ($695,000, 567,000 euros) a week.



Armenia international winger Mkhitaryan, also 29, will head to the Emirates after he fell out of favour with United manager Jose Mourinho during 18 months at Old Trafford.



Sanchez joined Arsenal for £31.7 million in 2014 after three years at Barcelona but his relationship with the Gunners soured after he tried to orchestrate a move to City last year.