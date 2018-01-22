Lewandowski, Mueller star as Bayern go 16 points clear

Mueller has now scored 100 Bundesliga goals in his career while Lewandowski has hit 94 German top-flight goals, making him the highest scoring foreigner in the club's history, following braces for both in a polished second-half display by Bayern's forward pair.



"Mueller has gotten his goal instincts back and Robert Lewandowski has so much class that he capitalises on those situations," enthused Bayern coach Jupp Heynkes.



Bremen took a shock first-half lead when midfielder Jerome Gondorf scored his first goal for the club.



However, Bayern went into the break level after Mueller equalised, then Lewandowski struck with the first of his two second-half headers.

Bayern defender Niklas Suele turned the ball into his own net to make it 2-2 with 15 minutes left, but Lewandowski restored the lead shortly afterwards.



He scored with a towering header to claim his 17th league goal in 18 games this season.

It leaves him as the league's top-scorer, four clear of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



Mueller converted a superb chip over the Bremen defence by James Rodriguez to add gloss to the final scoreline.

Bayern have won 17 from 18 games since Heynckes returned in October for his fourth stint as head coach.



The hosts were troubled when Bremen took a deserved lead on 25 minutes to stun the Munich crowd in freezing temperatures.

Werder's Germany striker Max Kruse slid a pass through the defence and midfielder Gondorf slotted through the legs of Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.