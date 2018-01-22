Real defy crisis talk as Barca extend lead

But Barcelona still extended their lead to 11 points -- and 19 ahead of Real -- as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both hit a brace in a 5-0 romp at Real Betis.



Ronaldo had only scored four league goals before Sunday's clash with third-from-bottom Deportivo, but the Portuguese added Real's fifth and sixth with a smart volley and a diving header as they moved back above Villarreal and into the Champions League places.



Villarreal had temporarily taken fourth with a 2-1 win over Levante on Saturday after beating Real at the Bernabeu for the first time ever last week.



Gareth Bale and Nacho also bagged braces each side of half-time and Luka Modric curled home a 68th-minute beauty as Real came back from a shock early deficit, a 23rd-minute tap-in from Adrian, to romp to an emphatic victory and ease the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane.

"We needed that. In any case, it's what we were missing in the sense that scoring seven goals at home this season, it's hugely staisfying, and a relief," said Zidane.



The win leaves Real five points behind Valencia in third, after Marcelino's side had two players sent off in a shock 2-1 loss at lowly Las Palmas on Saturday.

Real had come into Sunday's match in crisis following some dismal performances that culminated in last week's defeat to Villarreal, and the mess seemed to have grown deeper when Adrian tapped home Lucas Perez's low cross.



However, the home side reacted immediately and by half-time were 2-1 up thanks to Nacho's neat first-time strike and a superb curling effort from Bale.

The floodgates opened in the second half, with Bale adding his second from a towering header and Luka Modric expertly whipping home Real's fourth.