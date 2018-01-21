Bailey shines as Leverkusen climb to second

The 20-year-old Jamaican showed why Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly chasing him with an audacious first-half shot which beat several defenders.



He then wrong-footed his marker and swung in a cross from the left wing to Lars Bender who set up Austrian defensive midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger to double the lead in the 51st minute.



Bailey again caused more misery in Hoffenheim's ranks by providing the final pass for Argentina striker Lucas Alario, for the first of his two second-half goals, before Adam Szalai grabbed a late consolation for Hoffenheim.



The win allowed Leverkusen to snatch second from RB Leipzig and get back to winning ways after last weekend's home defeat by leaders Bayern Munich, who are 13 points clear host strugglers Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Just one point separates the six clubs behind Bayern in the league table, with seventh-placed Eintracht Frankfurt one adrift of Leverkusen.



"We are delighted with the three points -- which weren't expected, especially not so emphatically and after such an open first half," said Leverkusen coach Heiko Herrlich.