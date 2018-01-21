Resilient Man City delight Guardiola as Aguero restores order

After losing 4-3 against Liverpool the previous weekend, this Etihad Stadium contest was always likely to ask questions of City's squad and their ability to return to winning ways after the Anfield defeat ended their remarkable unbeaten start to the season.



Yet any fears City fans might have had about the desire of Guardiola's squad to win the title were put to bed on Saturday after the brilliant Aguero bagged the match ball from a fixture where City ran Newcastle ragged.



Guardiola was especially pleased with the way his team managed to recover from their stumble on Merseyside.



"The players reacted really well with huge personality," the City manager said.

"We created chances, we scored goals and we conceded few chances and we avoided two bad results in a row. I don't know what is going to happen (in the rest of the season) but I don't have to be convinced of the incredible players we have."



The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach added: "When we lost 4-3 against Liverpool, we congratulated Jurgen Klopp and his team and moved forward.

"Always after the defeat against Liverpool, you have a little bit of doubt about how you would react. We need mathematically 10 victories to be champions. We are going to try game by game."



City were completely dominant for vast swathes of Saturday's match as Aguero headed home Kevin De Bruyne's brilliant cross after 34 minutes before doubling City's lead from the penalty spot on 63 minutes following a foul on Raheem Sterling.

But when Jacob Murphy took advantage of a dozing City defence to pull a goal back on 67 minutes, clipping past Ederson, the game did come alive and the visitors briefly threatened to take an unexpected point.