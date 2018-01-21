Conte's focus on cup tie after Chelsea clip Seagulls' wings

The Blues' 4-0 victory at struggling Brighton and Hove Albion –- their first win in 90 minutes since the turn of the year -- drew a line under a difficult recent run that had seen Conte's side struggle for goals.



But while the Chelsea head coach was pleased his reigning league champions had returned to form with two goals from Eden Hazard and one each from Willian and Victor Moses, he insisted his focus was now on the possibility of clinching a place in a Wembley final.



The scoreless first-leg draw at Stamford Bridge means the tie is evenly balanced and Conte said: "For us, it's important Hazard, Willian and Moses all score.



"But, from Sunday, every single player that scored today has to forget he scored and must try and score again against Arsenal.

"This is the most important thing: to be happy for today's performance but, from tomorrow, to think about another important game against Arsenal, another important situation to try to help the team to win."