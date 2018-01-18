Missed Messi penalty costs Barca in cup derby defeat

Oscar Melendo slotted home a neat finish with two minutes remaining of a temperamental derby cup tie, racing onto Marc Navarro's low cross to punish Messi for missing a 62nd-minute penalty and send the home crowd into raptures.



"We knew this day would come, we tried to delay it as much as possible but it couldn't be today," said Sergio Busquets after the match.



"The good thing is that we have the second leg to try to mount a comeback. We are lucky to have that game at home, and we will have to win whatever happens."



In a match of few chances Barca's penalty, which came after a foul on Sergi Roberto, looked to be the decisive moment for the away side, but Espanyol keeper Diego Lopez dived superbly to his left to push Messi's powerful shot wide.

Navarro then came close to giving the hosts the lead in the 83rd minute with a dipping free-kick that forced an excellent save from Jasper Cillessen, before five minutes later setting up the goal that gave Espanyol their first win over Barcelona in nearly nine years.



"This victory is important for the history of the club and to break down all those walls," said Espanyol coach Quique Sanchez Flores.

"It was telling how long ago it had been since we'd won against Barcelona, now the counter is back zero and we're immensely happy about that."