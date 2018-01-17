Wozniacki, Svitolina survive scares as new star born

World number two Wozniacki produced a great escape against little-known Croat Jana Fett, saving two match points and rallying from 5-1 down in an epic third set to keep her dream of a first Grand Slam title alive.



She looked out for the count, and was struggling afterwards to work out how she survived 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 against a player ranked 119.



"That was crazy, I don't how I got back the in the match, she really took her shots, she had nothing to lose," said Wozniacki, adding that "experience was crucial".



Fourth seed Svitolina also came from a set down to overcome spirited Czech Katerina Siniakova 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

The Ukrainian is now on a seven-match win streak after winning the lead-up Brisbane International.



She picked up five WTA Tour titles last year, more than any other woman, making her a serious Grand Slam contender.

Her next task is tackling 15-year-old sensation Marta Kostyuk, who became the youngest woman to reach the third round since Martina Hingis got to the quarter-finals in 1996.



Also Ukrainian, she beat local wildcard Olivia Rogowska 6-3, 7-5.

Her win streak at Melbourne Park is now 11 straight matches after claiming the Australian Open girls' title in 2017 and coming through qualifying this year.



"I heard a lot of times that I'm talented, and I know that," said the confident teen. "But I know that only talent will not help me to play good. So I'm working pretty hard."

Svitolina said she knew little about the youngster, and was preparing for a no-holds barred fight.



"She has nothing to lose, so that's why I know she goes just for everything. You know, a little bit like a headless chicken," she said.