Pele backs Brazil to win sixth World Cup

Five-time winners Brazil were thrashed 7-1 in the 2014 semi-finals by eventual champions Germany at the Maracana, but Pele, considered one of the best players of all time, insisted that new coach Tite has formed a team ready to put his country's painful memories to rest.



"Those who are Brazilian and believe in Brazil always point to Brazil as the favourites," the 77-year-old said while attending the opening ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro league.



The Selecao romped to qualification as winners of the South American group, with Tite building an exciting side featuring the world's most expensive player Neymar and new Barcelona signing Philippe Coutinho.



"One of the good things that happened was the arrival of Tite, he's making a team," Pele added.

"In the last World Cup we had the best players in the world but the team was disorganised.



"It seems that now we'll have a team and a Selecao that gives us confidence."