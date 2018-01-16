Sharapova happily back in old routine at Open

It was the Russian star's first match a Melbourne for two years, having tested positive for performance-enhancing meldonium in Australia in 2016 and only returning from a 15-month doping ban last April.



And she sealed a 6-1, 6-4 victory in style with an ace against Germany's Tatjana Maria in an hour and 18 minutes.



"I felt like I have got a lot of things out of the way physically and emotionally and mentally last year," said Sharapova, who only returned to Grand Slam action at the US Open, where she reached the last 16.



"(In 2017) there was a lot of firsts again for me, playing the first tournament, first Grand Slam, and just different feelings and what it would be routinely.

"But it felt pretty routine today, just really happy to be back here."



On paper this should have been a close match. Sharapova, who is climbing her way back up the tennis ladder following her ban, is ranked 48th with her German opponent one place higher.

But the gulf in class and experience between Sharapova, who has won 36 singles titles, and the 30-year-old journeywoman yet to register a WTA title was evident from the opening exchanges.



The 2008 Australian Open champion hardly looked back after racing into a 2-0 lead, holding her own serve to love and then breaking the German three times with ease to take the first set 6-1 in 32 minutes.

"Look, I've got shivers," said Sharapova, pointing to her arm when asked on court how much being back in Melbourne meant to her.



"I cherish these moments. I love it here," she added.

"It's been a couple of years and I wanted it to be really meaningful to me. But we know it's only going to get tougher."