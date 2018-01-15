Dimitrov wins Aussie opener in straight sets

Chasing his first Grand Slam title, he was too strong for Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak, winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 in 98 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.



Dimitrov, in Rafael Nadal's top half of the draw, broke Novak's service six times and only had two break points on his own serve.



It was a smooth opening performance by a man who has never been beyond the semi-finals of a Grand Slam.



"I love playing on this court, it was tricky weather with a lot of wind in the warm-up and I tried to be compact and focused," Dimitrov said.

"It's always a dream of mine to win a Slam, this is the next step, and the only thing I can do is to give 100 percent in each match."