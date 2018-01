Young has decided not to contest the charge but did query the suspension.

"Ashley Young will be suspended for Manchester United's next three matches," an FA spokesman said.

"He accepted a violent conduct charge following an off-the-ball incident during yesterday's game against Southampton, but argued the suspension was excessive. This was rejected by a regulatory commission."

The 32-year-will miss the New Year's Day match at Everton plus home games with Derby (FA Cup) and Stoke.