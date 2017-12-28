Liverpool agree world record deal to sign Van Dijk from Southampton

The signing of the in-demand centre back was announced after the two clubs, who had failed to agree terms for the transfer during acrimonious dealings in the summer, finally reached an agreement.

Liverpool did not reveal the transfer fee but Southampton announced it was “a new world-record for a defender” with English media reporting that it was a 75 million pounds ($100.49 million) deal.

That figure would eclipse the huge fees that Manchester City spent on both Tottenham Hotspur’s Kyle Walker (£50 million) and Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy (£52 million) last summer.

"The Reds have agreed a deal with the south coast club, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Anfield when the transfer window re-opens on January 1, 2018,” Liverpool said in a statement.

"The Netherlands international will be assigned squad number four, upon his arrival at Liverpool.”

The signing will be seen as a major coup for the Reds, whose defensive problems have been highlighted during this season almost as much as their attacking prowess.

Under manager Juergen Klopp, they had been pursuing Van Dijk’s signature in the summer before the Merseyside club ran into trouble and had to apologise for making an illegal approach for him.

Van Dijk, who has never hidden his admiration for Liverpool, said in a statement he was “delighted and honoured” to sign.