Kane treble shatters Premier League goal record

Kane's 22nd-minute header at Wembley was his 37th goal of the year, moving him past Alan Shearer's previous Premier League record, which was set when he played for Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

But Kane wasn't happy to settle for that milestone and he scored twice more to claim his eighth treble of the year.

His second goal took him to 55 for club and country in 2017 -- lifting him above Barcelona's Lionel Messi to become Europe's top-scorer over the last 12 months in the five major countries (England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France).

Messi, who has 54 goals this year, can't catch Kane as Barcelona don't play again until 2018.

\Kane admitted he was keen to break Shearer's record after he moved level with the former England star with a hat-trick in Tottenham's win at Burnley on Saturday.

The 24-year-old reached his landmark 37th goal in 36 league appearances, while Shearer played 42 times when he set the old record with 36 goals.

Shearer was quick to congratulate Kane, tweeting: "You've had a magnificent 2017 @HKane. You deserve to hold the record of most @premierleague goals in a calendar year. Well done and keep up the good work."

Other high-scoring Premier League stars over a calendar year include Robin van Persie, who notched 35 for Arsenal in 2011, and Thierry Henry, who struck 34 times for Arsenal in 2004.

Kane's heroics were the highlight of a memorable Boxing Day for Tottenham as Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min also got on the scoresheet.

Southampton, without want-away defender Virgil van Dijk, had escaped early on with Kane and Eric Dier coming close before the opening goal.