Gomez leaves Wolfsburg to return to former club Stuttgart

Gomez, 32, has signed a contract until the end of June 2020, Stuttgart said.

"I am very happy to be back home where everything started for me," Gomez told the VfB Stuttgart website.

"Especially in the last days and in the hot phase (of talks) I have felt more and more how much I wanted to go back to Stuttgart. To the club that trained me, with whom I probably experienced the craziest time with the totally unexpected win of the German championship 2007."

According to dpa information, Stuttgart agreed a transfer fee of more than 3 million euros (3.55 million dollars).