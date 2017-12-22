Bayern Munich welcome back German striker Wagner

Wagner progressed through the youth system at Bayern and made his senior debut in 2007, featuring in eight games that season before leaving the Allianz Arena in 2008. He played for several German sides before moving to Hoffenheim last year.

“I‘m delighted. A long journey for me is now at an end and I can return to my home, my club. I‘m very happy that it’s come off. Bayern are the best club in Germany and one of the best in the world,” Wagner told the club’s website (fcbayern.com).

The 30-year-old has seven caps for Germany and was part of the side that won the Confederations Cup earlier this year.

Wagner has previously played for German top-flight sides Werder Bremen, Hertha BSC along with second tier MSV Duisburg, Kaiserslautern and SV Darmstadt 98.

“In Sandro Wagner we have another Germany international coming to Bayern. We’re convinced that Sandro will enhance our squad with his class and his experience,” Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said.

Bayern have opened an 11-point lead atop the Bundesliga table and will travel to face Bayer Leverkusen on Jan. 12 following the conclusion of the winter break.