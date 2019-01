But crucially, Jordan are yet to concede a goal in the tournament and that makes them, as per the opinion of their Belgian coach Vital Borkelmans, the favourite in the round of 16 clash against Vietnam.

Expectations are rising as Jordan goes deep into the tournament, in their hope to better their best ever finish in the Asian Cup – fourth in 2004.

Vietnam is not a well-known opponent for Jordan but coach Borkelmans believes they deserve their spot in the knockout stage.