Miroslav Soukup's side reached the Asian Cup Round of 16 as one of the best ranked third-placed teams in the group phase.

Bahrain drew 1-1 with the UAE and beat India 1-0 to finish on four points in Group A, a total matched by Thailand, who were second based on their head-to-head record after a 1-0 win.

In the last 16, Bahrain will meet the winners of either Group B or C.