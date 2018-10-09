Salem Al Shamsi: Sharjah Ruler accustomed us to always seek excellence

Salem Obaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Club, thanked the Sharjah Club Excellence Programme at which the Council won a number of prizes for excellence.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Shamsi expressed pride in attending the ceremony. He added that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has accustomed us to always seek excellence in all areas.

He thanked Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council, the Higher Committee and the Jury wishing them more success.